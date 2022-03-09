Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (39-27) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-34) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-7.5
225 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics
- The 109.6 points per game the Celtics score are 5.2 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.8).
- Boston has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- Charlotte is 18-2 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Hornets' 114.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 104.1 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 28-24 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Boston is 36-17 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 11th.
- The Celtics grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.0).
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.5 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
- Terry Rozier averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
