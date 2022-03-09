Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) and forward Miles Bridges (0) block a shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Woodard II (17) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (39-27) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-34) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 225 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics

The 109.6 points per game the Celtics score are 5.2 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.8).

Boston has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte is 18-2 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Hornets' 114.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 104.1 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 28-24 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Boston is 36-17 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 11th.

The Celtics grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.0).

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.5 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch