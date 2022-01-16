How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (27-13) will look to DeMar DeRozan (seventh in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Boston Celtics (21-22) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls
- The Celtics average 107.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 108.6 the Bulls give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 12-6.
- Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Bulls' 111.1 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow.
- Chicago is 23-3 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Boston has an 18-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Bulls have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Chicago has put together a 20-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.7 points per game. He also collects 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
- The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 11.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.0 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Knicks
L 108-105
Away
1/8/2022
Knicks
W 99-75
Home
1/10/2022
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
1/12/2022
Pacers
W 119-100
Away
1/14/2022
76ers
L 111-99
Away
1/15/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/17/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/25/2022
Kings
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Wizards
W 130-122
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
L 113-99
Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
W 133-87
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
L 138-112
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
L 138-96
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
-
Away