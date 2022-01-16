Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (27-13) will look to DeMar DeRozan (seventh in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Boston Celtics (21-22) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

The Celtics average 107.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 108.6 the Bulls give up.

When Boston puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 12-6.

Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Bulls' 111.1 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow.

Chicago is 23-3 when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Boston has an 18-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Boston has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Bulls have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 20-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.7 points per game. He also collects 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.

The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 11.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.0 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Knicks L 108-105 Away 1/8/2022 Knicks W 99-75 Home 1/10/2022 Pacers W 101-98 Home 1/12/2022 Pacers W 119-100 Away 1/14/2022 76ers L 111-99 Away 1/15/2022 Bulls - Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/19/2022 Hornets - Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/23/2022 Wizards - Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule