Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (27-13) will look to DeMar DeRozan (seventh in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Boston Celtics (21-22) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

  • The Celtics average 107.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 108.6 the Bulls give up.
  • When Boston puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 12-6.
  • Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Bulls' 111.1 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow.
  • Chicago is 23-3 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Boston has an 18-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Bulls have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Chicago has put together a 20-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.7 points per game. He also collects 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
  • The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 11.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.0 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
  • Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Knicks

L 108-105

Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

W 99-75

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

W 101-98

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

W 119-100

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

L 111-99

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kings

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Wizards

W 130-122

Home

1/9/2022

Mavericks

L 113-99

Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

W 133-87

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

L 138-112

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

L 138-96

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/24/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

46 seconds ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

46 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

46 seconds ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

46 seconds ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

46 seconds ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy