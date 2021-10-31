Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (5-1) take on the Boston Celtics (2-4) at TD Garden on Monday, November 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

    • The Celtics put up 15.0 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls give up (98.8).
    • When Boston puts up more than 98.8 points, it is 2-3.
    • When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 5-1.
    • The Bulls' 106.7 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.
    • The Celtics are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • In games Boston shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
    • Chicago has compiled a 2-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 26.7 points and 9.2 boards per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Dennis Schroder, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 3.2 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls' Zach LaVine racks up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.8 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.
    • LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lonzo Ball (1.3 per game).

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-83

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    W 107-97

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-129

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 116-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-112

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 128-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 97-82

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    W 111-108

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    L 104-103

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-99

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

