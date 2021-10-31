Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (5-1) take on the Boston Celtics (2-4) at TD Garden on Monday, November 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls
- The Celtics put up 15.0 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls give up (98.8).
- When Boston puts up more than 98.8 points, it is 2-3.
- When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 5-1.
- The Bulls' 106.7 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- The Celtics are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- Chicago has compiled a 2-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 26.7 points and 9.2 boards per game.
- Boston's best passer is Dennis Schroder, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 3.2 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' Zach LaVine racks up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.8 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.
- LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lonzo Ball (1.3 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Raptors
L 115-83
Home
10/24/2021
Rockets
W 107-97
Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
W 140-129
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
L 116-107
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
L 115-112
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
W 128-112
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
W 97-82
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
W 111-108
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
L 104-103
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
W 107-99
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
-
Away