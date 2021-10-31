Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (5-1) take on the Boston Celtics (2-4) at TD Garden on Monday, November 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

The Celtics put up 15.0 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls give up (98.8).

When Boston puts up more than 98.8 points, it is 2-3.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 5-1.

The Bulls' 106.7 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.

The Celtics are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

Chicago has compiled a 2-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 26.7 points and 9.2 boards per game.

Boston's best passer is Dennis Schroder, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 3.2 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' Zach LaVine racks up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.8 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.

LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lonzo Ball (1.3 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Raptors L 115-83 Home 10/24/2021 Rockets W 107-97 Away 10/25/2021 Hornets W 140-129 Away 10/27/2021 Wizards L 116-107 Home 10/30/2021 Wizards L 115-112 Away 11/1/2021 Bulls - Home 11/3/2021 Magic - Away 11/4/2021 Heat - Away 11/6/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/10/2021 Raptors - Home 11/12/2021 Bucks - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule