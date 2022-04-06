Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers face off when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 27.6 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) host Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.0) and the Boston Celtics (49-30) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Celtics

  • The Bulls score 111.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 104.3 the Celtics give up.
  • Chicago has a 39-18 record when scoring more than 104.3 points.
  • Boston has a 41-17 record when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Celtics' 111.2 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up.
  • Boston is 30-6 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
  • Chicago has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.
  • The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 12th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 27.0 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
  • Tatum is the top shooter from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

