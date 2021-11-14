Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (6-6) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-1.5
201 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- The Celtics average 109.5 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- Boston has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 102.2 points.
- Cleveland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 104.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Boston has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.
- The Celtics grab 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.4).
- The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is the top shooter from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.4 per game.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)