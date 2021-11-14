Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (6-6) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -1.5 201 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Celtics average 109.5 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow.

Boston has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 102.2 points.

Cleveland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Cavaliers score an average of 104.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Boston has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.

The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.

The Celtics grab 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.4).

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch