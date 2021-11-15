Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (6-7) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

    Celtics vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -2.5

    199.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    • The 107.9 points per game the Celtics score are 6.6 more points than the Cavaliers give up (101.3).
    • Boston has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 7-2.
    • The Cavaliers score an average of 103.5 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 107.2 the Celtics allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Cleveland is 2-2.
    • Boston is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.
    • The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 28th.
    • The Celtics' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (10.3).
    • The Cavaliers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 23.5 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland collects 16.8 points and adds 7.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.2 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Ricky Rubio (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

