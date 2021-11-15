Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (6-7) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 199.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The 107.9 points per game the Celtics score are 6.6 more points than the Cavaliers give up (101.3).

Boston has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 7-2.

The Cavaliers score an average of 103.5 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 107.2 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Cleveland is 2-2.

Boston is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 28th.

The Celtics' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (10.3).

The Cavaliers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 23.5 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.4 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch