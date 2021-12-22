Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-16) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

    • The Celtics score 108.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers give up.
    • Boston has an 11-11 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.
    • Cleveland has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Celtics allow (107.3).
    • Cleveland has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Boston's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • In games Boston shoots better than 44.0% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • Cleveland has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.9 points and 8.6 boards per game.
    • Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland's points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
    • Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    L 111-90

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    W 114-107

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    L 108-103

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

