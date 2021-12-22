Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-16) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The Celtics score 108.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Boston has an 11-11 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.

Cleveland has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Cavaliers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Celtics allow (107.3).

Cleveland has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Boston's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 44.0% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Cleveland has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.9 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.

Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Suns L 111-90 Away 12/13/2021 Bucks W 117-103 Home 12/17/2021 Warriors L 111-107 Home 12/18/2021 Knicks W 114-107 Home 12/20/2021 76ers L 108-103 Home 12/22/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/25/2021 Bucks - Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Clippers - Home 12/31/2021 Suns - Home 1/2/2022 Magic - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule