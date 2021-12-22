How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-16) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Cavaliers
- The Celtics score 108.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers give up.
- Boston has an 11-11 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.
- Cleveland has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Cavaliers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Celtics allow (107.3).
- Cleveland has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Boston's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 44.0% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Cleveland has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.9 points and 8.6 boards per game.
- Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
- Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Suns
L 111-90
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
W 117-103
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
L 111-107
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
W 114-107
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
L 108-103
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Suns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Magic
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-106
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
W 117-103
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
W 105-94
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
W 124-89
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
W 119-90
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home