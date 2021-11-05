Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (4-5) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Celtics

The Mavericks average 9.5 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Celtics allow (110.6).

Boston has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 101.1 points.

The Celtics' 109.3 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 106.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.

The Mavericks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

The Mavericks' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.3).

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 10th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 7.1 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch