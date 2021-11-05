Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (4-5) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Celtics
- The Mavericks average 9.5 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Celtics allow (110.6).
- Boston has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Celtics' 109.3 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 106.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Mavericks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.
- The Mavericks' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.3).
- The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 10th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 7.1 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jaylen Brown is the top scorer for the Celtics with 25.6 points per game. He also adds 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his stats.
- Al Horford has a stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder has the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- Brown is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Marcus Smart (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Horford (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)