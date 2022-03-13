Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) will look to Luka Doncic (fourth in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they try to defeat Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-27) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Mavericks

  • The Celtics record 6.0 more points per game (109.7) than the Mavericks give up (103.7).
  • When Boston totals more than 103.7 points, it is 34-14.
  • Dallas has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Mavericks score just 2.8 more points per game (106.8) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).
  • Dallas is 30-8 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Boston is 30-4 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 27-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 35-11 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic is at the top of nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

W 107-98

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-107

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

W 126-120

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

W 115-101

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

W 114-103

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

W 122-113

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

W 114-113

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

W 111-103

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

L 107-77

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

W 113-100

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
