How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) will look to Luka Doncic (fourth in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they try to defeat Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-27) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Mavericks
- The Celtics record 6.0 more points per game (109.7) than the Mavericks give up (103.7).
- When Boston totals more than 103.7 points, it is 34-14.
- Dallas has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Mavericks score just 2.8 more points per game (106.8) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).
- Dallas is 30-8 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Boston is 30-4 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 27-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 35-11 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic is at the top of nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
W 107-98
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-107
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
W 126-120
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
W 115-101
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
W 122-113
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
W 114-113
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
W 111-103
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
L 107-77
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
W 113-100
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
-
Home