The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) will look to Luka Doncic (fourth in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they try to defeat Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-27) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at TD Garden. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Mavericks

The Celtics record 6.0 more points per game (109.7) than the Mavericks give up (103.7).

When Boston totals more than 103.7 points, it is 34-14.

Dallas has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.

The Mavericks score just 2.8 more points per game (106.8) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).

Dallas is 30-8 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston is 30-4 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.

The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Boston has a 27-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 35-11 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is at the top of nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Hawks W 107-98 Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies W 120-107 Home 3/6/2022 Nets W 126-120 Home 3/9/2022 Hornets W 115-101 Away 3/11/2022 Pistons W 114-103 Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/16/2022 Warriors - Away 3/18/2022 Kings - Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/21/2022 Thunder - Away 3/23/2022 Jazz - Home

