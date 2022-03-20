Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3 221.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics

The Celtics score 109.7 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 108.7 the Nuggets give up.

Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 25-11.

The Nuggets' 111.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 103.6 points, Denver is 35-15.

Boston's record is 38-16 when it allows fewer than 111.4 points.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.

The Celtics average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch