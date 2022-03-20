Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Nuggets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-3

221.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics score 109.7 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 108.7 the Nuggets give up.
  • Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
  • When Denver allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 25-11.
  • The Nuggets' 111.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 103.6 points, Denver is 35-15.
  • Boston's record is 38-16 when it allows fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.
  • The Celtics average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

