How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-3
221.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics
- The Celtics score 109.7 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 108.7 the Nuggets give up.
- Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 25-11.
- The Nuggets' 111.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 103.6 points, Denver is 35-15.
- Boston's record is 38-16 when it allows fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.
- The Celtics average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
