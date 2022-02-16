Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Robert Williams III (44) go for a rebound over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (34-25) aim to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (12-45) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons

  • The Celtics put up 108.8 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.
  • Boston is 17-4 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • Detroit is 8-12 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.3 points, Detroit is 8-18.
  • Boston's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.
  • This season, Detroit has a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Saddiq Bey is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
  • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
  • Bey makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Magic

W 116-83

Away

2/8/2022

Nets

W 126-91

Away

2/11/2022

Nuggets

W 108-102

Home

2/13/2022

Hawks

W 105-95

Home

2/15/2022

76ers

W 135-87

Away

2/16/2022

Pistons

-

Home

2/24/2022

Nets

-

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Timberwolves

L 118-105

Away

2/8/2022

Mavericks

L 116-86

Away

2/10/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-107

Home

2/11/2022

Hornets

L 141-119

Home

2/14/2022

Wizards

L 103-94

Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

-

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
