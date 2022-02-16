Feb 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Robert Williams III (44) go for a rebound over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (34-25) aim to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (12-45) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons

The Celtics put up 108.8 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.

Boston is 17-4 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Detroit is 8-12 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Pistons score an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.3 points, Detroit is 8-18.

Boston's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.

This season, Detroit has a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Saddiq Bey is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Bey makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Magic W 116-83 Away 2/8/2022 Nets W 126-91 Away 2/11/2022 Nuggets W 108-102 Home 2/13/2022 Hawks W 105-95 Home 2/15/2022 76ers W 135-87 Away 2/16/2022 Pistons - Home 2/24/2022 Nets - Away 2/26/2022 Pistons - Away 2/27/2022 Pacers - Away 3/1/2022 Hawks - Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule