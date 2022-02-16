How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (34-25) aim to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (12-45) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons
- The Celtics put up 108.8 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.
- Boston is 17-4 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Detroit is 8-12 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.3 points, Detroit is 8-18.
- Boston's record is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.
- This season, Detroit has a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Saddiq Bey is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Bey makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Magic
W 116-83
Away
2/8/2022
Nets
W 126-91
Away
2/11/2022
Nuggets
W 108-102
Home
2/13/2022
Hawks
W 105-95
Home
2/15/2022
76ers
W 135-87
Away
2/16/2022
Pistons
-
Home
2/24/2022
Nets
-
Away
2/26/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Timberwolves
L 118-105
Away
2/8/2022
Mavericks
L 116-86
Away
2/10/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-107
Home
2/11/2022
Hornets
L 141-119
Home
2/14/2022
Wizards
L 103-94
Away
2/16/2022
Celtics
-
Away
2/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/26/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/27/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away