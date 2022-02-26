Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (35-26) aim to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (14-45) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pistons

Celtics vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-11

215 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Celtics

  • The 109.2 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Pistons allow.
  • Boston is 18-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • When Detroit allows fewer than 109.2 points, it is 9-14.
  • The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 103.5 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 10-18.
  • Boston is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Celtics pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.9).
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
6 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
6 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy