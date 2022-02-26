Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (35-26) aim to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (14-45) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11 215 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Celtics

The 109.2 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Pistons allow.

Boston is 18-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 109.2 points, it is 9-14.

The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 103.5 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 10-18.

Boston is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Celtics pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.9).

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch