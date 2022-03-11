Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to drive in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (40-27) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (18-48) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons

The Celtics put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Pistons allow (112.5).

Boston is 22-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 11-14.

The Pistons put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).

Detroit has put together a 14-18 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.6 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Boston has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Detroit is 14-18 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.8 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.6 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham racks up 16.6 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Pacers L 128-107 Away 3/1/2022 Hawks W 107-98 Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies W 120-107 Home 3/6/2022 Nets W 126-120 Home 3/9/2022 Hornets W 115-101 Away 3/11/2022 Pistons - Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/16/2022 Warriors - Away 3/18/2022 Kings - Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/21/2022 Thunder - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule