How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (40-27) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (18-48) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons
- The Celtics put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Pistons allow (112.5).
- Boston is 22-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 11-14.
- The Pistons put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).
- Detroit has put together a 14-18 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Boston has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.6 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
- Boston has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- Detroit is 14-18 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.8 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.6 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham racks up 16.6 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
L 128-107
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
W 107-98
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-107
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
W 126-120
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
W 115-101
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Wizards
L 116-113
Away
3/3/2022
Raptors
W 108-106
Away
3/4/2022
Pacers
W 111-106
Home
3/7/2022
Hawks
W 113-110
Home
3/9/2022
Bulls
L 114-108
Home
3/11/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/13/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home