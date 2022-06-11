Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks off the court holding his son Jayson Tatum Jr. after beating the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 next to come. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • When Boston scores more than 105.5 points, it is 41-12.
  • When Golden State allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 43-13.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 45-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston is 42-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 43-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Warriors' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Golden State has put together a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry racks up 25.5 points and tacks on 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Heat

L 111-103

Home

5/29/2022

Heat

W 100-96

Away

6/2/2022

Warriors

W 120-108

Away

6/5/2022

Warriors

L 107-88

Away

6/8/2022

Warriors

W 116-100

Home

6/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

6/13/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Mavericks

L 119-109

Away

5/26/2022

Mavericks

W 120-110

Home

6/2/2022

Celtics

L 120-108

Home

6/5/2022

Celtics

W 107-88

Home

6/8/2022

Celtics

L 116-100

Away

6/10/2022

Celtics

-

Away

6/13/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

