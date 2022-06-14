Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his mother Sonya Curry after beating the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 5 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

When Golden State totals more than 104.5 points, it is 45-12.

When Boston allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 42-13.

The Celtics put up an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 43-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum scores 26.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.

Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.

Tatum is the top scorer from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Warriors vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks