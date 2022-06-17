Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 6.3 more points than the Warriors allow (105.5).

When Boston puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 41-12.

Golden State has a 43-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

Golden State has put together a 45-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 42-13 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Boston has a 43-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Golden State has compiled a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry racks up 25.5 points and tacks on 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.

Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.

Curry is the most prolific from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.

Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Warriors W 120-108 Away 6/5/2022 Warriors L 107-88 Away 6/8/2022 Warriors W 116-100 Home 6/10/2022 Warriors L 107-97 Home 6/13/2022 Warriors L 104-94 Away 6/16/2022 Warriors - Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule