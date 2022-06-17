Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 6.3 more points than the Warriors allow (105.5).
  • When Boston puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 41-12.
  • Golden State has a 43-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • Golden State has put together a 45-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston is 42-13 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Boston has a 43-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Golden State has compiled a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry racks up 25.5 points and tacks on 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry is the most prolific from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Warriors

W 120-108

Away

6/5/2022

Warriors

L 107-88

Away

6/8/2022

Warriors

W 116-100

Home

6/10/2022

Warriors

L 107-97

Home

6/13/2022

Warriors

L 104-94

Away

6/16/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Celtics

L 120-108

Home

6/5/2022

Celtics

W 107-88

Home

6/8/2022

Celtics

L 116-100

Away

6/10/2022

Celtics

W 107-97

Away

6/13/2022

Celtics

W 104-94

Home

6/16/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18544165
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners in Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Screen-Shot-2022-05-16-at-2.55.30-PM
entertainment

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Warriors at Celtics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18047681
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Hooks at Cardinals

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch Alouettes at Argonauts

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy