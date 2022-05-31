Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics
- The Warriors average 6.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
- Golden State has a 45-12 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.
- Boston has a 42-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Celtics put up 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
- Boston is 41-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 43-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
- The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.
- Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also collects 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
- Tatum is the top shooter from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Celtics Stat
|Celtics Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
46.6
15th
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
43.4
1st
5th
2223
Assists
2036
14th
29th
1174
Turnovers
1070
14th
4th
719
Steals
591
19th
18th
372
Blocks
478
2nd
How To Watch
June
2
2022
Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
