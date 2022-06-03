Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

  • The Warriors score 6.5 more points per game (111) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
  • Golden State has a 45-12 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston has a 42-13 record when allowing fewer than 111 points.
  • The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
  • Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State is 43-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.
  • The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).
  • The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6 points a contest.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
  • Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks

Warriors RankWarriors StatCeltics StatCeltics Rank

8th

46.9

Field Goal %

46.6

15th

2nd

43.8

Field Goal % Allowed

43.4

1st

5th

2223

Assists

2036

14th

29th

1174

Turnovers

1070

14th

4th

719

Steals

591

19th

18th

372

Blocks

478

2nd

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


