Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Warriors score 6.5 more points per game (111) than the Celtics allow (104.5).

Golden State has a 45-12 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.

Boston has a 42-13 record when allowing fewer than 111 points.

The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).

Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State is 43-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.

The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).

The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6 points a contest.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his scoring output.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks