Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics
- The Warriors score 6.5 more points per game (111) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
- Golden State has a 45-12 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.
- Boston has a 42-13 record when allowing fewer than 111 points.
- The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
- Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State is 43-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.
- The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6 points a contest.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
- Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.
- Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Celtics Stat
|Celtics Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
46.6
15th
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
43.4
1st
5th
2223
Assists
2036
14th
29th
1174
Turnovers
1070
14th
4th
719
Steals
591
19th
18th
372
Blocks
478
2nd
