Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 43-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Golden State is 45-12.
  • Boston is 42-13 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Boston has a 43-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Golden State has put together a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry scores 25.5 points and adds 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Heat

W 93-80

Away

5/27/2022

Heat

L 111-103

Home

5/29/2022

Heat

W 100-96

Away

6/2/2022

Warriors

W 120-108

Away

6/5/2022

Warriors

L 107-88

Away

6/8/2022

Warriors

-

Home

6/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

6/13/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Mavericks

W 109-100

Away

5/24/2022

Mavericks

L 119-109

Away

5/26/2022

Mavericks

W 120-110

Home

6/2/2022

Celtics

L 120-108

Home

6/5/2022

Celtics

W 107-88

Home

6/8/2022

Celtics

-

Away

6/10/2022

Celtics

-

Away

6/13/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Southern Miss vs LSU in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Buck Showalter and Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Injured Mets Look to Stay Hot vs. Padres

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Andorra vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Austria vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy