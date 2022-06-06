Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.

Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Golden State has a 43-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Golden State is 45-12.

Boston is 42-13 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Boston has a 43-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Golden State has put together a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry scores 25.5 points and adds 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.

Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.

Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Heat W 93-80 Away 5/27/2022 Heat L 111-103 Home 5/29/2022 Heat W 100-96 Away 6/2/2022 Warriors W 120-108 Away 6/5/2022 Warriors L 107-88 Away 6/8/2022 Warriors - Home 6/10/2022 Warriors - Home 6/13/2022 Warriors - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule