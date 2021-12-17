Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends a shot by New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in front of guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Stephen Curry (fourth, 26.9 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (23-5) visit Jayson Tatum (seventh, 26.2) and the Boston Celtics (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

The Warriors record only 4.6 more points per game (111.8) than the Celtics give up (107.2).

Golden State has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.

Boston has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow (100.2).

When it scores more than 100.2 points, Boston is 10-9.

Golden State is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Golden State has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Boston has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.3 assists per game along with scoring 8.3 points per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.9 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart's assist statline leads Boston; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.

Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III (1.7 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Magic W 126-95 Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers W 104-94 Home 12/11/2021 76ers L 102-93 Away 12/13/2021 Pacers W 102-100 Away 12/14/2021 Knicks W 105-96 Away 12/17/2021 Celtics - Away 12/18/2021 Raptors - Away 12/20/2021 Kings - Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/25/2021 Suns - Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule