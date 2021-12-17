How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Stephen Curry (fourth, 26.9 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (23-5) visit Jayson Tatum (seventh, 26.2) and the Boston Celtics (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors
- The Warriors record only 4.6 more points per game (111.8) than the Celtics give up (107.2).
- Golden State has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
- Boston has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow (100.2).
- When it scores more than 100.2 points, Boston is 10-9.
- Golden State is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Golden State has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Boston has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.3 assists per game along with scoring 8.3 points per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.9 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart's assist statline leads Boston; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
- Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III (1.7 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Magic
W 126-95
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
W 104-94
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
L 102-93
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
W 102-100
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
W 105-96
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
W 145-117
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
L 117-102
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
L 114-111
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
L 111-90
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
W 117-103
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away