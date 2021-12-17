Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends a shot by New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in front of guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Stephen Curry (fourth, 26.9 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (23-5) visit Jayson Tatum (seventh, 26.2) and the Boston Celtics (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors record only 4.6 more points per game (111.8) than the Celtics give up (107.2).
    • Golden State has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
    • Boston has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow (100.2).
    • When it scores more than 100.2 points, Boston is 10-9.
    • Golden State is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • Golden State has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Boston has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.3 assists per game along with scoring 8.3 points per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.9 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart's assist statline leads Boston; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
    • Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III (1.7 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    W 126-95

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 104-94

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    L 102-93

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    W 102-100

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    W 105-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 145-117

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-102

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    L 114-111

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    L 111-90

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

