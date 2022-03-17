Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (41-28) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to beat Stephen Curry (10th in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (47-22) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-2

220 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

  • The Warriors record 111.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics allow.
  • Golden State is 42-10 when scoring more than 103.9 points.
  • Boston has a 36-16 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Celtics' 109.5 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 105.0 the Warriors allow.
  • Boston has put together a 31-10 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
  • Golden State's record is 37-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.
  • The Warriors average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum puts up 26.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.
  • Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart holds the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Tatum averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

