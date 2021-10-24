Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) and guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (0-2) play the Houston Rockets (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the Celtics recorded only 4.0 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Rockets allowed (116.7).
    • When Boston put up more than 116.7 points last season, it went 23-5.
    • When Houston gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 14-11.
    • The Rockets put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (108.8) than the Celtics allowed their opponents to score (111.3).
    • Houston put together an 11-16 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston's record was 18-12 when it gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season.
    • The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Rockets ranked 27th.
    • The Celtics grabbed 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • The Celtics ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Rockets ranked 22nd.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder notched 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tate averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Theis compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

