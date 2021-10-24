Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (0-2) play the Houston Rockets (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-5.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Celtics
- Last year, the Celtics recorded only 4.0 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Rockets allowed (116.7).
- When Boston put up more than 116.7 points last season, it went 23-5.
- When Houston gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 14-11.
- The Rockets put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (108.8) than the Celtics allowed their opponents to score (111.3).
- Houston put together an 11-16 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston's record was 18-12 when it gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season.
- The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Rockets ranked 27th.
- The Celtics grabbed 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per game last season.
- The Celtics ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Rockets ranked 22nd.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder notched 5.8 assists per contest.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
- Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tate averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Theis compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
