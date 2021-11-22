Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-15) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (9-8) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Rockets

    • The Celtics put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Rockets allow (111.6).
    • Boston has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.
    • Houston has a 1-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Rockets put up 5.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Celtics give up (106.4).
    • Houston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Boston's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.
    • This season, the Celtics have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
    • Boston is 5-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • Houston is 1-5 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart and Al Horford lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Horford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 91-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 98-92

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    L 110-99

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 130-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 111-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    L 115-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 136-102

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    L 101-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-99

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
