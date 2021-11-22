Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-15) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (9-8) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Rockets

The Celtics put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Rockets allow (111.6).

Boston has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Houston has a 1-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.

The Rockets put up 5.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Celtics give up (106.4).

Houston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Boston's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

Boston is 5-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Houston is 1-5 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Al Horford lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Horford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston player with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.

Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Cavaliers L 91-89 Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers W 98-92 Away 11/17/2021 Hawks L 110-99 Away 11/19/2021 Lakers W 130-108 Home 11/20/2021 Thunder W 111-105 Home 11/22/2021 Rockets - Home 11/24/2021 Nets - Home 11/26/2021 Spurs - Away 11/28/2021 Raptors - Away 12/1/2021 76ers - Home 12/3/2021 Jazz - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule