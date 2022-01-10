How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Boston Celtics (19-21) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers
- The 107.7 points per game the Celtics score are the same as the Pacers allow.
- Boston has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 108.1 points.
- Indiana is 10-8 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (106.1).
- Indiana has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Boston's record is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- Boston is 10-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Pacers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- This season, Indiana has a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis holds the top spot on the Pacers leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).
- Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Suns
W 123-108
Home
1/2/2022
Magic
W 116-111
Home
1/5/2022
Spurs
L 99-97
Home
1/6/2022
Knicks
L 108-105
Away
1/8/2022
Knicks
W 99-75
Home
1/10/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/12/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/15/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/17/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Bulls
L 108-106
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 108-104
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
L 104-94
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
L 129-121
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
W 125-113
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/20/2022
Warriors
-
Away