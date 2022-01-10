Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Boston Celtics (19-21) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

The 107.7 points per game the Celtics score are the same as the Pacers allow.

Boston has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 108.1 points.

Indiana is 10-8 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (106.1).

Indiana has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Boston's record is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

Boston is 10-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

This season, Indiana has a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis holds the top spot on the Pacers leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).

Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Suns W 123-108 Home 1/2/2022 Magic W 116-111 Home 1/5/2022 Spurs L 99-97 Home 1/6/2022 Knicks L 108-105 Away 1/8/2022 Knicks W 99-75 Home 1/10/2022 Pacers - Home 1/12/2022 Pacers - Away 1/14/2022 76ers - Away 1/15/2022 Bulls - Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/19/2022 Hornets - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule