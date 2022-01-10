Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Boston Celtics (19-21) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

  • The 107.7 points per game the Celtics score are the same as the Pacers allow.
  • Boston has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 108.1 points.
  • Indiana is 10-8 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (106.1).
  • Indiana has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Boston's record is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
  • Boston is 10-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Pacers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • This season, Indiana has a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis holds the top spot on the Pacers leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).
  • Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Suns

W 123-108

Home

1/2/2022

Magic

W 116-111

Home

1/5/2022

Spurs

L 99-97

Home

1/6/2022

Knicks

L 108-105

Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

W 99-75

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Bulls

L 108-106

Home

1/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 108-104

Away

1/4/2022

Knicks

L 104-94

Away

1/5/2022

Nets

L 129-121

Home

1/8/2022

Jazz

W 125-113

Home

1/10/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
