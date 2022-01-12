Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (20-21) will visit the Indiana Pacers (15-26) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 210 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

The 107.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Pacers give up.

Boston has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.

Indiana has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.

The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (107.9) than the Celtics allow (105.9).

Indiana has put together a 13-10 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Boston's record is 14-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers average per game (10.5).

The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch