Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (20-21) will visit the Indiana Pacers (15-26) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pacers

Celtics vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-2.5

210 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

  • The 107.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Pacers give up.
  • Boston has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.
  • Indiana has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (107.9) than the Celtics allow (105.9).
  • Indiana has put together a 13-10 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Boston's record is 14-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers average per game (10.5).
  • The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by averaging 19.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Sabonis (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy