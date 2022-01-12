Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (20-21) will visit the Indiana Pacers (15-26) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-2.5
210 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics
- The 107.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Pacers give up.
- Boston has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.
- Indiana has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Pacers put up just 2.0 more points per game (107.9) than the Celtics allow (105.9).
- Indiana has put together a 13-10 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Boston's record is 14-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers average per game (10.5).
- The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by averaging 19.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Sabonis (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
