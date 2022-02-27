Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (36-26) hope to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (20-41) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-9.5
226 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics
- The Celtics record just 3.0 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pacers give up (112.2).
- When Boston puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 19-4.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 109.2 points, it is 12-12.
- The Pacers score 6.1 more points per game (109.6) than the Celtics give up (103.5).
- Indiana has put together an 18-24 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
- Boston is 31-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.
- The Celtics pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average (11.1).
- The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank sixth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte's points (13.4 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.4 per game).
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)