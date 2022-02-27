Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (36-26) hope to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (20-41) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 226 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

The Celtics record just 3.0 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pacers give up (112.2).

When Boston puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 19-4.

When Indiana allows fewer than 109.2 points, it is 12-12.

The Pacers score 6.1 more points per game (109.6) than the Celtics give up (103.5).

Indiana has put together an 18-24 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Boston is 31-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.

The Celtics pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average (11.1).

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank sixth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch