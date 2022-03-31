How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (25-51) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers
- The Celtics average just 3.1 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (113.9).
- When Boston puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 26-3.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 17-14.
- The Pacers score 6.7 more points per game (110.7) than the Celtics give up (104.0).
- Indiana is 23-29 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Boston is 39-13 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Celtics make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-3 overall.
- The Pacers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Indiana has a 22-32 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte racks up 13.1 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
W 132-123
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
W 125-97
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-112
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
L 115-112
Away
3/30/2022
Heat
L 106-98
Home
4/1/2022
Pacers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/6/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/10/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Kings
L 110-109
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
L 133-103
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
L 131-91
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
L 132-123
Home
3/30/2022
Nuggets
L 125-118
Home
4/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/9/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nets
-
Away