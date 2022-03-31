Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-51) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

  • The Celtics average just 3.1 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (113.9).
  • When Boston puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 26-3.
  • When Indiana allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 17-14.
  • The Pacers score 6.7 more points per game (110.7) than the Celtics give up (104.0).
  • Indiana is 23-29 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Boston is 39-13 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Celtics make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • In games Boston shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-3 overall.
  • The Pacers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana has a 22-32 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte racks up 13.1 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

W 132-123

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

W 125-97

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-112

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

L 115-112

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

L 106-98

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Kings

L 110-109

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

L 133-103

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

L 131-91

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

L 132-123

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

L 125-118

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/9/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guards Patrick Beverley (22) and Anthony Edwards (1) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy