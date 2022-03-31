Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-51) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

The Celtics average just 3.1 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (113.9).

When Boston puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 26-3.

When Indiana allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 17-14.

The Pacers score 6.7 more points per game (110.7) than the Celtics give up (104.0).

Indiana is 23-29 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston is 39-13 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Celtics make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Boston shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-3 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 22-32 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte racks up 13.1 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Thunder W 132-123 Away 3/23/2022 Jazz W 125-97 Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves W 134-112 Home 3/28/2022 Raptors L 115-112 Away 3/30/2022 Heat L 106-98 Home 4/1/2022 Pacers - Home 4/3/2022 Wizards - Home 4/6/2022 Bulls - Away 4/7/2022 Bucks - Away 4/10/2022 Grizzlies - Away

