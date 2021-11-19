Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) tries to drive between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Dylan Windler (9) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-8) will visit the Boston Celtics (7-8) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Lakers

The Celtics record 5.6 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Lakers give up (112.3).

When Boston scores more than 112.3 points, it is 2-2.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 106.7 points, it is 3-1.

The Lakers put up an average of 109.3 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 106.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 7-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Boston is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Lakers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 43.8% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 24.2 per contest to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.1 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he racks up 8.8 assists per game.

Carmelo Anthony is the most prolific from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.1 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Raptors W 104-88 Home 11/12/2021 Bucks W 122-113 Home 11/13/2021 Cavaliers L 91-89 Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers W 98-92 Away 11/17/2021 Hawks L 110-99 Away 11/19/2021 Lakers - Home 11/20/2021 Thunder - Home 11/22/2021 Rockets - Home 11/24/2021 Nets - Home 11/26/2021 Spurs - Away 11/28/2021 Raptors - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule