Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (ninth, 25.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-27) host Ja Morant (sixth, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

  • The Celtics record only 0.1 more points per game (109.2) than the Grizzlies allow (109.1).
  • Boston has a 21-7 record when scoring more than 109.1 points.
  • Memphis is 32-4 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.
  • Memphis is 41-8 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
  • Boston has a 35-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 25-7 overall.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.0% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Memphis has compiled a 39-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant's points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.0 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is consistent from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.2 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Pistons

L 112-111

Home

2/24/2022

Nets

W 129-106

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

W 113-104

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

L 128-107

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

W 107-98

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Pelicans

W 121-109

Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

L 123-119

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-114

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

W 116-110

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

W 118-105

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) reach for a rebound in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy