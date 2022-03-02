Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (ninth, 25.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-27) host Ja Morant (sixth, 27.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

The Celtics record only 0.1 more points per game (109.2) than the Grizzlies allow (109.1).

Boston has a 21-7 record when scoring more than 109.1 points.

Memphis is 32-4 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.

Memphis is 41-8 when it scores more than 103.9 points.

Boston has a 35-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 25-7 overall.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.0% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has compiled a 39-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant's points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.

Steven Adams grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.0 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane is consistent from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.8 made threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.2 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Pistons L 112-111 Home 2/24/2022 Nets W 129-106 Away 2/26/2022 Pistons W 113-104 Away 2/27/2022 Pacers L 128-107 Away 3/1/2022 Hawks W 107-98 Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/6/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Hornets - Away 3/11/2022 Pistons - Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/16/2022 Warriors - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule