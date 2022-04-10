How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (56-25) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (50-31) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-7
224 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Celtics
- The 111.4 points per game the Celtics score are only 1.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.6).
- Boston has a 34-9 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.
- Memphis is 42-4 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 104.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Memphis is 52-12.
- Boston's record is 45-22 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).
