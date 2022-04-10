Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) talk during a timeout in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) talk during a timeout in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (56-25) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (50-31) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Celtics vs Grizzlies Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-7

224 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Celtics

  • The 111.4 points per game the Celtics score are only 1.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.6).
  • Boston has a 34-9 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.
  • Memphis is 42-4 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 104.4 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Memphis is 52-12.
  • Boston's record is 45-22 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.
  • The Celtics are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
  • Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jan Gregus (17) go up for a header during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) yells to his teammates to get into position during the second half against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

By Brandon Rush33 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy