The Memphis Grizzlies (56-25) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (50-31) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 224 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Celtics

The 111.4 points per game the Celtics score are only 1.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.6).

Boston has a 34-9 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.

Memphis is 42-4 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 104.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Memphis is 52-12.

Boston's record is 45-22 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch