Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

  • The Heat put up 110.0 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
  • When Miami scores more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.
  • Boston is 41-12 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics put up 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat give up to opponents (105.6).
  • Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami's record is 46-14 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 22nd.
  • The Heat average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Heat vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks

Heat RankHeat StatCeltics StatCeltics Rank

13th

46.7

Field Goal %

46.6

15th

4th

44.7

Field Goal % Allowed

43.4

1st

8th

2090

Assists

2036

14th

25th

1129

Turnovers

1070

14th

16th

606

Steals

591

19th

30th

265

Blocks

478

2nd

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
