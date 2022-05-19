Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 coming up. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The 110.0 points per game the Heat score are 5.5 more points than the Celtics give up (104.5).

When Miami scores more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.

Boston is 41-12 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.

The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.

Boston is 41-12 when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Miami's record is 46-14 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.

The Heat grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum racks up 26.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is the most prolific from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Heat vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks