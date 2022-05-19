Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 coming up. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

  • The 110.0 points per game the Heat score are 5.5 more points than the Celtics give up (104.5).
  • When Miami scores more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.
  • Boston is 41-12 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.
  • Boston is 41-12 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami's record is 46-14 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.
  • The Heat grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum racks up 26.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
  • Tatum is the most prolific from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Heat vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks

Heat RankHeat StatCeltics StatCeltics Rank

13th

46.7

Field Goal %

46.6

15th

4th

44.7

Field Goal % Allowed

43.4

1st

8th

2090

Assists

2036

14th

25th

1129

Turnovers

1070

14th

16th

606

Steals

591

19th

30th

265

Blocks

478

2nd

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
