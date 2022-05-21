Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 up next. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat
- The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.
- Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.6 points.
- Miami has a 46-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Heat average 5.5 more points per game (110) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).
- Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Boston's record is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110 points.
- The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Boston is 40-9 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami has a 47-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro scores 20.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is the most prolific from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Bucks
L 110-107
Home
5/13/2022
Bucks
W 108-95
Away
5/15/2022
Bucks
W 109-81
Home
5/17/2022
Heat
L 118-107
Away
5/19/2022
Heat
W 127-102
Away
5/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
5/23/2022
Heat
-
Home
5/25/2022
Heat
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
76ers
L 116-108
Away
5/10/2022
76ers
W 120-85
Home
5/12/2022
76ers
W 99-90
Away
5/17/2022
Celtics
W 118-107
Home
5/19/2022
Celtics
L 127-102
Home
5/21/2022
Celtics
-
Away
5/23/2022
Celtics
-
Away
5/25/2022
Celtics
-
Home
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)