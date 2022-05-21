Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 up next. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.
  • Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami has a 46-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat average 5.5 more points per game (110) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).
  • Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston's record is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110 points.
  • The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Boston is 40-9 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Miami has a 47-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro scores 20.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson is the most prolific from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

5/11/2022

Bucks

L 110-107

Home

5/13/2022

Bucks

W 108-95

Away

5/15/2022

Bucks

W 109-81

Home

5/17/2022

Heat

L 118-107

Away

5/19/2022

Heat

W 127-102

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

-

Home

5/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

5/8/2022

76ers

L 116-108

Away

5/10/2022

76ers

W 120-85

Home

5/12/2022

76ers

W 99-90

Away

5/17/2022

Celtics

W 118-107

Home

5/19/2022

Celtics

L 127-102

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

5/25/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
