Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 up next. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.

Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 46-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat average 5.5 more points per game (110) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).

Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston's record is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110 points.

The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Boston is 40-9 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 47-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro scores 20.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Duncan Robinson is the most prolific from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Bucks L 110-107 Home 5/13/2022 Bucks W 108-95 Away 5/15/2022 Bucks W 109-81 Home 5/17/2022 Heat L 118-107 Away 5/19/2022 Heat W 127-102 Away 5/21/2022 Heat - Home 5/23/2022 Heat - Home 5/25/2022 Heat - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule