Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics average 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat allow (105.6).
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami has a 46-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • Miami has put together a 45-11 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Heat have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Miami is 47-14 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Bucks

W 108-95

Away

5/15/2022

Bucks

W 109-81

Home

5/17/2022

Heat

L 118-107

Away

5/19/2022

Heat

W 127-102

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

L 109-103

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

-

Home

5/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

76ers

W 120-85

Home

5/12/2022

76ers

W 99-90

Away

5/17/2022

Celtics

W 118-107

Home

5/19/2022

Celtics

L 127-102

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-103

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

5/25/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
