Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics average 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat allow (105.6).

Boston has a 41-12 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 46-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

Miami has put together a 45-11 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 47-14 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Bucks W 108-95 Away 5/15/2022 Bucks W 109-81 Home 5/17/2022 Heat L 118-107 Away 5/19/2022 Heat W 127-102 Away 5/21/2022 Heat L 109-103 Home 5/23/2022 Heat - Home 5/25/2022 Heat - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule