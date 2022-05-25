Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to move the ball defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics average are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (105.6).

When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.

Miami is 46-14 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat's 110 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.

Boston is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110 points.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 22nd.

The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (9.8).

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with eight rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro sits at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs five rebounds and averages four assists per game.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks