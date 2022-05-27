Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (105.6).

When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.

Miami is 46-14 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat score 5.5 more points per game (110.0) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).

Miami has put together a 45-11 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 41-12 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 47-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.9 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his statistics.

Dewayne Dedmon has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Heat L 118-107 Away 5/19/2022 Heat W 127-102 Away 5/21/2022 Heat L 109-103 Home 5/23/2022 Heat W 102-82 Home 5/25/2022 Heat W 93-80 Away 5/27/2022 Heat - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule