Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (105.6).
  • When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.
  • Miami is 46-14 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat score 5.5 more points per game (110.0) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).
  • Miami has put together a 45-11 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston is 41-12 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
  • Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Heat have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • This season, Miami has a 47-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Dewayne Dedmon has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
  • Duncan Robinson is consistent from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Heat

L 118-107

Away

5/19/2022

Heat

W 127-102

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

L 109-103

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

W 102-82

Home

5/25/2022

Heat

W 93-80

Away

5/27/2022

Heat

-

Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Celtics

W 118-107

Home

5/19/2022

Celtics

L 127-102

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-103

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

L 102-82

Away

5/25/2022

Celtics

L 93-80

Home

5/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1006919549h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
imago1011271760h
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
imago0040742795h
College Baseball

How to Watch Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs Cal

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Padres

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18365322
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1012009405h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Tennessee

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy