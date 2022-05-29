Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics
- The Celtics put up 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat give up (105.6).
- When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.
- Miami has a 46-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.
- Boston has a 41-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
- The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (9.8).
- The Celtics are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).
Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks
|Celtics Rank
|Celtics Stat
|Heat Stat
|Heat Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
46.7
13th
1st
43.4
Field Goal % Allowed
44.7
4th
14th
2036
Assists
2090
8th
14th
1070
Turnovers
1129
25th
19th
591
Steals
606
16th
2nd
478
Blocks
265
30th
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream
(Try Now)