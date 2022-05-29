Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) greets fans after scoring a basket agianst the Miami Heat during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The Celtics put up 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat give up (105.6).

When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.

Miami has a 46-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.

Boston has a 41-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (9.8).

The Celtics are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his scoring output.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks