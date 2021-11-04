Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The 115.6 points per game the Heat average are just 1.0 more point than the Celtics allow (114.6).

Miami is 3-0 when scoring more than 114.6 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 2-2.

The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.

Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 98.9 points.

Miami's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.

The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

The Heat average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Celtics by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at seventh.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 13.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch