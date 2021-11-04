Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Heat

    Heat vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -7.5

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

    • The 115.6 points per game the Heat average are just 1.0 more point than the Celtics allow (114.6).
    • Miami is 3-0 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
    • When Boston gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
    • Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 98.9 points.
    • Miami's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
    • The Heat average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Celtics by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at seventh.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 13.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Brown is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also tacks on 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • Boston's leader in rebounds is Al Horford with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Dennis Schroder with 6.0 per game.
    • Brown is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Marcus Smart (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Horford (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

