Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-7.5
214.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics
- The 115.6 points per game the Heat average are just 1.0 more point than the Celtics allow (114.6).
- Miami is 3-0 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 2-2.
- The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 98.9 points.
- Miami's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Heat are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
- The Heat average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Celtics by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at seventh.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 13.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jaylen Brown is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also tacks on 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Al Horford with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Dennis Schroder with 6.0 per game.
- Brown is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Marcus Smart (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Horford (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
