Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (48-28) face the Boston Celtics (47-29) at TD Garden on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics record 5.6 more points per game (110.8) than the Heat allow (105.2).
  • When Boston puts up more than 105.2 points, it is 37-11.
  • Miami is 41-11 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Heat's 109.3 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 104 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 40-10 record in games it scores more than 104 points.
  • Boston's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 37-8 overall.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami is 42-14 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.8 in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from distance for the Heat, hitting three threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

W 124-104

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

W 132-123

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

W 125-97

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-112

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

L 115-112

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

76ers

L 113-106

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

L 118-104

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

L 111-103

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

L 110-95

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

W 123-100

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17983387
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17983732
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
imago1010274719h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
USATSI_17595638
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
USATSI_17972716
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy