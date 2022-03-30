Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (48-28) face the Boston Celtics (47-29) at TD Garden on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics record 5.6 more points per game (110.8) than the Heat allow (105.2).

When Boston puts up more than 105.2 points, it is 37-11.

Miami is 41-11 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Heat's 109.3 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 104 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 40-10 record in games it scores more than 104 points.

Boston's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 37-8 overall.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 42-14 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.8 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his statistics.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from distance for the Heat, hitting three threes per game.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets W 124-104 Away 3/21/2022 Thunder W 132-123 Away 3/23/2022 Jazz W 125-97 Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves W 134-112 Home 3/28/2022 Raptors L 115-112 Away 3/30/2022 Heat - Home 4/1/2022 Pacers - Home 4/3/2022 Wizards - Home 4/6/2022 Bulls - Away 4/7/2022 Bucks - Away 4/10/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule