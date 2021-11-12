Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) shorts between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) are up against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

    • The Celtics put up 108.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 107.9 the Bucks give up.
    • Boston is 1-3 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Bucks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (108.2).
    • When it scores more than 108.2 points, Milwaukee is 6-0.
    • Boston is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • This season, the Celtics have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
    • In games Boston shoots better than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
    • The Bucks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • This season, Milwaukee has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Brown, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.8 assists per game.
    • Brown leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Horford leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by putting up 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.7 made threes per game.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-114

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    W 92-79

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    W 95-78

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    W 104-88

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-89

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    L 113-98

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-94

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

