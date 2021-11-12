Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) shorts between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) are up against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The Celtics put up 108.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 107.9 the Bucks give up.

Boston is 1-3 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Bucks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (108.2).

When it scores more than 108.2 points, Milwaukee is 6-0.

Boston is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots better than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Bucks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Milwaukee has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Brown, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.8 assists per game.

Brown leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Horford leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by putting up 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.7 made threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Bulls L 128-114 Home 11/3/2021 Magic W 92-79 Away 11/4/2021 Heat W 95-78 Away 11/6/2021 Mavericks L 107-104 Away 11/10/2021 Raptors W 104-88 Home 11/12/2021 Bucks - Home 11/13/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/17/2021 Hawks - Away 11/19/2021 Lakers - Home 11/20/2021 Thunder - Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule