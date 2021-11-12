How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) are up against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks
- The Celtics put up 108.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 107.9 the Bucks give up.
- Boston is 1-3 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
- Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Bucks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Celtics allow (108.2).
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, Milwaukee is 6-0.
- Boston is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
- In games Boston shoots better than 44.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Bucks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Brown, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.8 assists per game.
- Brown leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Horford leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by putting up 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.7 made threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
L 128-114
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
W 92-79
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
W 95-78
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
L 107-104
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
W 104-88
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Pistons
W 117-89
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
L 113-98
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
L 101-94
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
W 118-109
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
W 112-100
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
-
Home