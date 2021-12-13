Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (13-14) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in league, 27.3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The 110.8 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Celtics give up (107.3).

Milwaukee has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-4.

The Celtics put up an average of 108.0 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 106.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Boston is 8-6.

Milwaukee is 11-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Celtics' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

This season, Boston has an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum sits atop the Celtics leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 25.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart dishes out more assists than any other Boston teammate with 5.3 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.

Tatum is the most prolific from distance for the Celtics, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III with 1.8 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Heat W 124-102 Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers W 112-104 Home 12/8/2021 Heat L 113-104 Away 12/10/2021 Rockets W 123-114 Away 12/12/2021 Knicks W 112-97 Away 12/13/2021 Celtics - Away 12/15/2021 Pacers - Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Rockets - Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule