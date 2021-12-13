Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (13-14) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in league, 27.3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

    • The 110.8 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Celtics give up (107.3).
    • Milwaukee has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
    • When Boston gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Celtics put up an average of 108.0 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 106.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Boston is 8-6.
    • Milwaukee is 11-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Celtics' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
    • This season, Boston has an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Tatum sits atop the Celtics leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 25.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart dishes out more assists than any other Boston teammate with 5.3 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Tatum is the most prolific from distance for the Celtics, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III with 1.8 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    W 124-102

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 112-104

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-114

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-97

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    L 137-130

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 145-117

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-102

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    L 114-111

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    L 111-90

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy