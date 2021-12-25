Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (16-16) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 27.0) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 2:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7 220.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The 110.3 points per game the Bucks record are only 3.2 more points than the Celtics allow (107.1).

Milwaukee has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Boston has a 13-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Celtics score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Boston is 11-7.

Milwaukee's record is 15-4 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Bucks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and pulls down 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch