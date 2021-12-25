Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (16-16) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 27.0) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 2:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -7

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

    • The 110.3 points per game the Bucks record are only 3.2 more points than the Celtics allow (107.1).
    • Milwaukee has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 107.1 points.
    • Boston has a 13-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Celtics score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Boston is 11-7.
    • Milwaukee's record is 15-4 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
    • The Bucks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).
    • The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 10th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and pulls down 11.6 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart's assist statline paces Boston; he dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
    • Tatum is the top shooter from distance for the Celtics, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III with 1.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
