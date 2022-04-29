Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics record are just 0.3 fewer points than the Bucks give up (112.1).

Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks score an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 48-16 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston has a 46-22 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.5 points.

The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

In games Boston shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 37-8 overall.

The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee is 49-15 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo records 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.8 per game. He also averages 18.3 points and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.

Khris Middleton is the most prolific from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Grizzlies W 139-110 Away 4/17/2022 Nets W 115-114 Home 4/20/2022 Nets W 114-107 Home 4/23/2022 Nets W 109-103 Away 4/25/2022 Nets W 116-112 Away 5/1/2022 Bucks - Home 5/3/2022 Bucks - Home 5/7/2022 Bucks - Away 5/9/2022 Bucks - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule