May 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks put up 115.5 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

Milwaukee has a 48-16 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When Boston allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 46-22.

The Celtics average only 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Bucks give up to opponents (112.1).

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Boston is 32-5.

Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.

The Bucks' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.5).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.9 points and pulls down 11.6 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his statistics.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Bucks vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks