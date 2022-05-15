Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives for the basket around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.3 fewer points than the Bucks give up (112.1).

Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks' 115.5 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

Milwaukee is 48-16 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 46-22 when it gives up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allow to opponents.

Boston has a 37-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Bucks have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Milwaukee is 49-15 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits atop the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.8 per game. He also scores 18.3 points and pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game.

Khris Middleton is dependable from deep and leads the Bucks with 2.5 made threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Bucks W 109-86 Home 5/7/2022 Bucks L 103-101 Away 5/9/2022 Bucks W 116-108 Away 5/11/2022 Bucks L 110-107 Home 5/13/2022 Bucks W 108-95 Away 5/15/2022 Bucks - Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule