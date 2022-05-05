Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks score 11.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Celtics give up (104.5).

Milwaukee has a 48-16 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 46-22 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Celtics score an average of 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.

Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Bucks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.8 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks vs. Celtics Stats and Ranks