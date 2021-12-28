Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (16-17) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-5.5
214.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics
- The 108.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- Boston is 8-6 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Minnesota has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Timberwolves' 108.8 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
- The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Celtics are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
- Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 10.9 PPG scoring average.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.7 per game. He also averages 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
December
27
2021
Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)