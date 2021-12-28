Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (16-17) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

The 108.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Boston is 8-6 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Minnesota has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Timberwolves' 108.8 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.

The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Celtics are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 10.9 PPG scoring average.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

