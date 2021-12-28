Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (16-17) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Timberwolves

    Celtics vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -5.5

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

    • The 108.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
    • Boston is 8-6 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Minnesota has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 108.8 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
    • Minnesota has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Celtics are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
    • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
    • The Celtics are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 10.9 PPG scoring average.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.7 per game. He also averages 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Crimes Gone Viral
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Crimes Gone Viral' Season 2 Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia

    31 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy