Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (46-28) aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at TD Garden. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Timberwolves

  • The Celtics average only 1.5 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Timberwolves give up (111.9).
  • Boston has a 27-5 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
  • Minnesota has a 28-9 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up.
  • Minnesota is 40-21 when it scores more than 103.8 points.
  • Boston is 42-20 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 33-7 overall.
  • The Timberwolves' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Minnesota has put together a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 per contest to go with 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.3 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Warriors

W 110-88

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

W 126-97

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

W 124-104

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

W 132-123

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

W 125-97

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

W 124-104

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

W 138-119

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

L 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

L 125-116

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

W 116-95

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

