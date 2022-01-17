Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pelicans

  • The Celtics put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
  • When Boston totals more than 110.2 points, it is 12-6.
  • New Orleans is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Pelicans' 105.9 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.
  • New Orleans is 13-10 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Boston has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
  • The Celtics make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
  • The Pelicans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
  • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

W 99-75

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

W 101-98

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

W 119-100

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

L 111-99

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

W 114-112

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/28/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Warriors

W 101-96

Home

1/9/2022

Raptors

L 105-101

Away

1/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 128-125

Home

1/13/2022

Clippers

W 113-89

Home

1/15/2022

Nets

L 120-105

Away

1/17/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/25/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
