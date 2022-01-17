Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket on Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pelicans

The Celtics put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).

When Boston totals more than 110.2 points, it is 12-6.

New Orleans is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pelicans' 105.9 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.

New Orleans is 13-10 when it scores more than 106.0 points.

Boston has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.

The Celtics make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

The Pelicans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.

New Orleans has compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Herbert Jones' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Knicks W 99-75 Home 1/10/2022 Pacers W 101-98 Home 1/12/2022 Pacers W 119-100 Away 1/14/2022 76ers L 111-99 Away 1/15/2022 Bulls W 114-112 Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/19/2022 Hornets - Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/23/2022 Wizards - Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Hawks - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule