How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pelicans
- The Celtics put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
- When Boston totals more than 110.2 points, it is 12-6.
- New Orleans is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pelicans' 105.9 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.
- New Orleans is 13-10 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Boston has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Celtics make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- The Pelicans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.
- New Orleans has compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Knicks
W 99-75
Home
1/10/2022
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
1/12/2022
Pacers
W 119-100
Away
1/14/2022
76ers
L 111-99
Away
1/15/2022
Bulls
W 114-112
Home
1/17/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/25/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/28/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Warriors
W 101-96
Home
1/9/2022
Raptors
L 105-101
Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 128-125
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
W 113-89
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
L 120-105
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/25/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Celtics
-
Home