Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Boston Celtics (18-20) host the New York Knicks (18-20) at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

The Celtics average just 2.5 more points per game (107.9) than the Knicks give up (105.4).

Boston has a 13-8 record when putting up more than 105.4 points.

New York has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Knicks score only 2.2 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.9).

New York has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Boston is 10-4 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Knicks have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

New York has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 24.7 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is atop nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Clippers L 91-82 Home 12/31/2021 Suns W 123-108 Home 1/2/2022 Magic W 116-111 Home 1/5/2022 Spurs L 99-97 Home 1/6/2022 Knicks L 108-105 Away 1/8/2022 Knicks - Home 1/10/2022 Pacers - Home 1/12/2022 Pacers - Away 1/14/2022 76ers - Away 1/15/2022 Bulls - Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule