Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Boston Celtics (18-20) host the New York Knicks (18-20) at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

  • The Celtics average just 2.5 more points per game (107.9) than the Knicks give up (105.4).
  • Boston has a 13-8 record when putting up more than 105.4 points.
  • New York has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Knicks score only 2.2 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.9).
  • New York has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Boston is 10-4 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Knicks have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • New York has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 24.7 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is atop nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Clippers

L 91-82

Home

12/31/2021

Suns

W 123-108

Home

1/2/2022

Magic

W 116-111

Home

1/5/2022

Spurs

L 99-97

Home

1/6/2022

Knicks

L 108-105

Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Pistons

W 94-85

Away

12/31/2021

Thunder

L 95-80

Away

1/2/2022

Raptors

L 120-105

Away

1/4/2022

Pacers

W 104-94

Home

1/6/2022

Celtics

W 108-105

Home

1/8/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

